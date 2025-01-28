AGL57.44▲ 5.18 (0.10%)AIRLINK193.77▼ -6.98 (-0.03%)BOP9.87▼ -0.34 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.57▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL9.02▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)DFML43.2▼ -2.97 (-0.06%)DGKC105.37▼ -3.32 (-0.03%)FCCL39.41▼ -0.65 (-0.02%)FFL16.29▼ -0.52 (-0.03%)HUBC129.86▼ -2.74 (-0.02%)HUMNL13.83▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)KEL4.53▼ -0.12 (-0.03%)KOSM6.47▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF45.57▼ -1.17 (-0.03%)NBP63.29▼ -0.01 (0.00%)OGDC209.11▼ -3.32 (-0.02%)PAEL41.85▲ 0.57 (0.01%)PIBTL7.9▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)PPL177.92▼ -3.54 (-0.02%)PRL39.01▼ -2.77 (-0.07%)PTC25.53▲ 0.83 (0.03%)SEARL106.73▼ -5.11 (-0.05%)TELE8.64▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)TOMCL34.22▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)TPLP12.53▼ -0.39 (-0.03%)TREET22.01▼ -0.05 (0.00%)TRG65.34▼ -2.13 (-0.03%)UNITY32.64▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)WTL1.73▼ -0.06 (-0.03%)

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 28 January 2025

Gold Starts Week With Rs1500 Per Tola Dip In Pakistan Check 13 Jan Latest Rates
LAHORE – The price of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (January 28) stands at 3,894 Saudi Riyal (SAR), according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,342 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 10,396.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 08:45 am January 28, 2025.

Our Correspondent

