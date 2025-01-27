AGL52.26▲ 4.57 (0.10%)AIRLINK200.75▲ 7.19 (0.04%)BOP10.21▲ 0.26 (0.03%)CNERGY7.71▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DCL9.22▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML46.17▲ 0.32 (0.01%)DGKC108.69▼ -1.49 (-0.01%)FCCL40.06▼ -0.59 (-0.01%)FFL16.81▼ -0.05 (0.00%)HUBC132.6▲ 0.02 (0.00%)HUMNL13.92▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.65▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM6.59▼ -0.03 (0.00%)MLCF46.74▼ -0.86 (-0.02%)NBP63.3▲ 1.31 (0.02%)OGDC212.43▼ -1.48 (-0.01%)PAEL41.28▲ 0.04 (0.00%)PIBTL8.11▼ -0.3 (-0.04%)PPL181.46▼ -0.89 (0.00%)PRL41.78▼ -0.18 (0.00%)PTC24.7▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)SEARL111.84▲ 5 (0.05%)TELE8.87▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▲ 0.3 (0.01%)TPLP12.92▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TREET22.06▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TRG67.47▲ 0.52 (0.01%)UNITY32.82▲ 0.47 (0.01%)WTL1.79▲ 0 (0.00%)

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 27 January 2025

Gold Prices Move Up By Rs1400 Per Tola In Pakistan Check New Rates Here
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – The price of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Monday (January 27) stands at 3,893 Saudi Riyal (SAR), according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,341 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 10,393.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 08:20 am January 27, 2025.

SAR to PKR – Saudi Riyal to Pak rupee rate on 9 November 2024

 

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Business, Gold Rate

Gold Price in Pakistan sees marginal loss after record hike; See new rates

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 25 January, 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 25 January 2025

  • Business, Gold Rate

Pakistan Gold rates touch all-time high of Rs289,600 per tola; Check New Price

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer