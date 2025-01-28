Islamabad, Pakistan weather; intermittent rains, gusty winds likely

ISLAMABAD – Intermittent rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave prevails over western and upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, cold and cloudy weather with intermittent rains and gusty winds are likely in the twin cities and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kasmir on Tuesday night and the next two days. Extremely cold weather and snowfall is likely in hilly areas.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 00-02°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 05-07°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of the country and very cold in hilly areas during the last 24 hours. Shallow to moderate fog prevailed over isolated places in northeastern Punjab.

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan where the temperature dropped 11°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Skardu was recorded at -10°C, Astore and Gupis at -09°C, Hunza at -06°C, Gilgit and Bagrote at -05°C, and Kalam at -04°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 01°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 33 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 06°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 21 per cent.