Karachi students turning to Snapchat, other apps to order drugs online, reveals Sajid Hasan’s son

KARACHI – Mustafa Amir drug case continue to unfold and recent revelations made by Sajid Hasan’s son shocked everyone as port city of Karachi saw massive usage of drugs among youth.

Sahir Hasan, the son of TV star Sajid Hasan, told cops that college and university students are increasingly turning to mobile applications like SnapChat to order narcotics. The drugs are then delivered to specific locations, often within educational institutions.

Sahir, who is currently in police custody in connection with high-profile murder case, denied that he or his associates were directly supplying narcotics to universities or colleges. He further claimed that it is students themselves who are placing orders for drugs through various mobile apps. He also revealed that they form friendships with students, which ultimately leads them into drug addiction.

He said it all started with couple of students ordering weed online, but over time, it expands across campuses, creating a widespread issues, and apps are making it easier for students to order these substances without getting noticed.

Authorities have been cracking down on drug cartels operating in Karachi, with police focusing on two major groups involved in the narcotics trade. One group smuggles drugs from California, while the other deals in Iranian narcotics. The police believe that the use of smartphone apps to facilitate drug transactions has made it more difficult to track and stop the flow of narcotics.

The arrest of Lollywood actor led to major bust in the drug trade. During questioning, Sahir also named several high-profile individuals involved in the narcotics business, including businessmen and politicians, and admitted to facilitating drug payments through his father’s manager’s bank account.