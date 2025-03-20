Bcci Announces Major Reward For Indian Team For Winning Icc Champions Trophy 2025

NEW DEHLI – The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced a major reward for the Indian team after winning the Champions Trophy 2025.

The BCCI said that the Indian team would receive Rs58 crore [Indian rupees] for their victory. The prize money would be distributed among the players, coaching staff and the selection committee members.

Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) awarded the Indian team $2.24 million for winning the Champions Trophy 2025 hosted by Pakistan. The runner-up team, New Zealand, received $1.12 million.

On March 9, India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final to claim the Champions Trophy 2025 title.

India had an advantage of staying in Dubai and not traveling for matches against other teams during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 while others teams had to travel. It was a big advantage. The Indian team played at Dubai International Stadium and it was another advantage for it. It got familiar with the pitch and the ground while all other teams did not have that advantage.

Many cricketers talked about this advantage of the Indian team. New Zealand Captain Mitchell Santner also opened up about India’s Dubai advantage during the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

“Pitches clearly indicate how to play. It could be a bit like scrap but we will adapt to it,” said Mitchel Santner after arriving in Dubai from Pakistan.

The New Zealand captain mentioned the India’s Dubai advantage, saying that since India played all their matches in Dubai, they are familiar with the pitches and conditions there.

Mitchell Santner said that the pitches clearly showed as how to play, and compared to Lahore, this pitch might be a bit slower.

He stated that they are playing against a strong team, and they hope to score more runs than they did before.

“We have just come off scoring runs, and we hope the streak continues,” he added.

The Kiwis captain stated that the general perception in this tournament is that teams have been traveling a lot, but that’s part of the challenge.

“We played in Pakistan and Dubai, and I believe these days players understand the situation. As long as you are prepared for the match, everything is fine,” he said.

Mitchell Santner further mentioned that the semi-final against South Africa in Lahore was a good match. The players did well in the knockout stage against a strong South African team. The final match is always different, and the players are aware of this. We will try to perform better than we did in the group match against India,”.