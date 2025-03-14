Bcci Imposes Two Year Ban On England Cricketer Harry Brook From Ipl

NEW DEHLI – The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has imposed a two-year ban on English cricketer Harry Brook from participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The revelation was made in a report published by Indian media.

A few days ago, Harry Brook announced his withdrawal from the 18th season of the IPL, which is set to begin this month, stating that he wants to focus entirely on international cricket.

The 26-year-old Brook was signed by Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025.

The 18th season of the Indian premier league is scheduled to start on March 22.

In a statement on social media, Brook wrote, “I have made a very difficult decision not to participate in this year’s IPL season. I apologize to Delhi Capitals,”.

According to the Indian media, Brook has been banned from the IPL for two years due to his last-minute withdrawal before the tournament’s commencement.

As per the new IPL regulations, any foreign player who registered for the auction, got picked by a franchise and later withdrew before the season began would face a two-season ban from the tournament.

The Indian media report further stated that the BCCI informed both Harry Brook and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) about its decision to impose the two-year ban.

It may be mentioned here that Brook had also canceled his contract with Delhi capitals last season.