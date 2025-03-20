Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather; more rains expected

ISLAMABAD – More rains and gusty winds are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Thursday evening/night.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, more rain/drizzle and gusty winds are expected in the twin cities and at isolated places in Pakistan on Thursday evening/night.

On Friday and Saturday, dry weather is expected in most parts of Pakistan and cold in hilly areas.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 11°C and 13°C on Friday and 12°C and 14°C on Saturday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 15°C and 17°C on Friday and 16°C and 18°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in most parts of Pakistan and cold in hilly areas during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred in the twin cities and isolated places in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Bagrote and Kakul.

Rainfall (mm):

Kashmir: Rawalakot 15, Muzaffarabad (Airport 04, City 03), Garhi Dupatta 02

Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 13, City 07, Zeropoint 06, Golra 05, Bokra 02), Murree 11, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 04, Chaklala 03, Katcheri 02), Jhelum 02

Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 03

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 02

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the temperature dropped 04°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Astore, Bagrote and Kalam was recorded at 01°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 79 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 13°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 53 per cent.