AGL66.55▼ -1.07 (-0.02%)AIRLINK182▼ -2.71 (-0.01%)BOP11.79▼ -0.33 (-0.03%)CNERGY8.2▲ 0.7 (0.09%)DCL9.22▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)DFML46.25▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)DGKC132.83▼ -1.55 (-0.01%)FCCL47.35▼ -0.17 (0.00%)FFL16.2▲ 0.05 (0.00%)HUBC140.68▼ -0.9 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.3▲ 0.12 (0.01%)KEL4.64▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.25▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)MLCF59.35▼ -1.02 (-0.02%)NBP78.5▲ 1.54 (0.02%)OGDC226.66▲ 1.18 (0.01%)PAEL48.25▲ 0.11 (0.00%)PIBTL10.72▼ -0.33 (-0.03%)PPL192▲ 2.35 (0.01%)PRL38.29▲ 1.93 (0.05%)PTC24.35▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)SEARL102.38▼ -0.54 (-0.01%)TELE8.15▲ 0.04 (0.00%)TOMCL34.7▼ -0.66 (-0.02%)TPLP10.97▼ -0.29 (-0.03%)TREET23.15▲ 0.26 (0.01%)TRG68.45▼ -1.86 (-0.03%)UNITY29.6▼ -0.08 (0.00%)WTL1.42▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Pakistan celebrates Nowruz at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris

Pakistan Celebrates Nowruz At Unesco Headquarters In Paris
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

PARIS – Pakistan, in collaboration with twelve (12) other countries, celebrated the vibrant and culturally significant festival of Nowruz at the UNESCO Headquarters.

The event brought together diplomats, dignitaries, and community members, showcasing the rich heritage of Nowruz festival.

The celebrations featured traditional music and performances, with cultural and food exhibitions that showcased the diverse customs and traditions of the participating countries.

Guests were treated to a feast of traditional Pakistani cuisine, including shami kebabs, aromatic basmatic biryani and refreshing lassi, offering a glimpse into Pakistan’s delicious culinary heritage at UNESCO.

Nowruz, a festival marking the arrival of spring, symbolizes peace, friendship, and renewal around the world.

It is recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) and was jointly registered by Pakistan with twelve (12) other countries.

The well-attended event at UNESCO underscored Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to fostering cultural understanding and promoting the value of Nowruz at the global stage.

The celebrations not only highlighted the importance of cultural diversity, but also reinforced the spirit of unity among countries over food and music.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather; more rains expected

  • Pakistan

Case transfer without due process could be criminal contempt: IHC Judge

  • Pakistan

Pakistan Day Parade to be held on a limited scale with traditional zeal

  • Pakistan

Jeddah to Lahore updated ticket prices ahead of Eidul Fitr 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer