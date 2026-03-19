Bangladesh players get NOCs for HBL PSL 11 with partial availability

LAHORE – Bangladeshi players have been granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for participation in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11, with partial availability due to international commitments.

The players have been issued conditional NOCs in view of Bangladesh’s upcoming series against New Zealand.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has allowed players to participate in the PSL while ensuring their availability for national duties, particularly the One Day International (ODI) series, which is considered important for World Cup qualification.

The decisions reflect a balance between international commitments and franchise league participation, allowing players to fulfill both responsibilities under a structured schedule.

Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has reportedly been granted a split NOC.

He will be available for PSL duties from March 26 to April 12 and again from April 24 to May 3, while being exempted from the T20 series against New Zealand. The New Zealand tour includes ODIs scheduled on April 17, 20, and 23, followed by T20Is on April 27, April 29, and May 2.

Other contracted Bangladeshi players for the PSL, including Tanzid Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Parvez Hossain Emon, and Rishad Hossain, have also been issued partial NOCs.

However, players under contract will not be required to attend the Bangladesh team camp if they are participating in PSL commitments.

The reports suggested that the national team camp for the New Zealand series is set to begin on March 27. Officials have emphasized that players must remain available for the ODI series due to its significance in World Cup qualification.

Parvez Hossain Emon has been granted an NOC until April 21 for PSL participation, while Tanzid Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, and Rishad Hossain have been cleared until April 12.