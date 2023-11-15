MUMBAI – Indian former skipper and star batter Virat Kohli achieved remarkable success across all formats of the game and he added another feather to his cap, becoming the first batter in the world to score 50 centuries in the ODI format.

With over 13,000 runs in the One Day Internationals format, the 35-year-old becomes first player to score 50 ODI tons, breaking the iconic record held by a cricket great Sachin Tendulkar.

The long-standing record etched by Tendulkar ended today as Kohli reached the landmark in semi-final match against New Zealand in the ongoing World Cup 2023.

Making history at Mumbai’s Wakhande Stadium, the star player extended his arms aloft and then bowed to the fans with his helmet off after reaching his 50th ton in the semifinal game. The right-handed batter was not out after facing 106 balls.

Virat Kohli lights up the biggest stage with a record 50th ODI century 👊#CWC23 | #INDvNZ

Kohli is by far considered as greatest cricketer of the current times, as he played his 279th innings in his 291st ODI after making his debut in the 50-over format in 2008.

With the latest feat, Kohli slammed his third century at World Cup 2023. The Indian player finished the group stage leading run-scorer with 594.