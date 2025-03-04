Aurat Marchers face permit issues ahead of Women’s Day rally

ISLAMABAD – Aurat March Islamabad has formally requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to intervene and instruct authorities in capital administration to grant Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) for their planned rally on March 8.

The organizers expressed ongoing frustration over their struggle to secure the necessary permits for the past six years. In a letter shared on Instagram, they highlighted their disappointment regarding the continuous denial of their right to safely protest, despite previous incidents of violence involving religious extremist groups and mistreatment by police and local authorities. The group argues that such incidents project a negative image of women’s rights in Pakistan on the global stage.

International Women’s Day remains a key symbol of fight for gender equality, the protection of women’s rights, and resistance against patriarchal oppression, according to the organizers. They called on the Prime Minister to demonstrate strong leadership by facilitating the smooth conduct of their march.

Earlier, Aurat March organisers in Lahore also faced similar obstacles, leading them to file a contempt of court case against local officials who have not approved their request to hold a demonstration.

The ongoing challenges faced by these organizations underline the broader struggle for women’s rights and expression in Pakistan.