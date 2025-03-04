Lahore, Punjab weather; wet spell decreases temperatures

LAHORE – After a decent wet spell, mainly cold and dry weather is likely in Lahore and most parts of Punjab on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday.

The rains and gusty winds during the last 2-3 days bring back chill in weather by decreasing temperature during the day and at nighttime.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of the country.

Under these conditions, mainly cold and dry weather is likely in Lahore and most districts of Punjab on Tuesday night. Very cold and partly cloudy weather is likely in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings.

On Wednesday and Thursday, dry weather with gusty winds is likely in Lahore and most districts of the province. Very cold weather with gusty winds is likely in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 10°C and 12°C on Wednesday and Thursday, and 11°C and 13°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, rains and gusty winds occurred in Lahore and parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Murree and Galliyat received significant snowfall.

Rainfall (mm): Murree 34, Islamabad (Saidpur 33, City 21, Golra 15, Bokra 14, Airport 10), Chakwal 13, Sargodha City 12, Mangla 11, Rawalpindi (Kacheri 12, Chaklala, Shamsabad 10), Mandi Bahauddin 07, Jhang, Joharabad 06, Noor Pur Thal 05, Gujrat, Sialkot Airport 04, Attock, Faisalabad 02, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sheikhupura 01, Lahore (City & Airport 01)

Snowfall (Inches): Murree 09

Murree remained the coldest place in Punjab, where the temperature dropped 03°C below the freezing point. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 72 per cent.

In Lahore, the minimum temperature was recorded at 11°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 34 per cent.