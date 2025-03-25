Atlas Honda to roll out first ‘E-Bike BENLY’ in Pakistan this June; Check Expected Price, Specs

LAHORE – After dominating the petrol bike market with CD 70 and CG 125, Atlas Honda is now set to enter growing electric vehicle (EV) bike market, with the first bike, ‘Benley‘ expected to hit the Pakistani market in June 2025.

The auto giant is set to launch the first bike or apparently an e-scooter. With an 85pc market share in Pakistan’s motorcycle industry, Honda aims to capitalize on the rising global demand for electric bikes. Amid high costs and limited charging infrastructure, experts believe Honda’s strong reputation and manufacturing capabilities will help address these hurdles.

As the company is yet to name the official model, auto enthusiasts are excitedly looking at launch of BENLY e scooter, which was previously revealed in an apparent soft-launch.

Atlas BENLY models

Honda Benly price is Rs9 lac, while the exact cost of ride is yet to be revealed by Atlas Honda Pakistan.

Variants Benly e: I Benly e: I Pro Benly e: II Benly e: II Pro

Despite global surge, Electric bikes remained below 5percent last year, but experts believe the entry of a trusted brand like Atlas Honda could improve the sales. Those familiar with trends are expected to see this development as game-changer, especially as demand for electric vehicles continues to increase.

Dimensions : 1820mm x 710mm x 1025mm

Ground Clearance : 115 mm

Dry Weight : 125 kg

Front and Rear Tires : 110-9 PR

Battery Type : Lithium-ion (maintenance-free)

Seat Height : 70mm

Top Speed : 45 mph

Mileage/Range : 100 km

Wheel Size : 10 inches

Horsepower: 3.7W/3000 RP

EV Challenges in Pakistan

The adoption of electric vehicles in Pakistan faces significant challenges, mainly due to a lack of charging infrastructure and high electricity rates. Limited charging stations and unreliable electricity supply hinder the convenience of owning an EV. Additionally, high electricity costs reduce the savings potential of using electric vehicles, while load shedding further complicates the situation.

The government offers some incentives for EVs, slow policy implementation and a lack of consistent support prevent widespread adoption. Moreover, the high initial cost of EVs and the preference for gasoline-powered vehicles contribute to slow growth.

There’s also a need for local manufacturing of EVs to reduce costs and improve accessibility, alongside efforts to address battery disposal and environmental concerns. Overall, tackling these issues requires coordinated efforts from both the government and private sector to create a sustainable EV ecosystem in Pakistan.

EV Policy in Pakistan

Pakistani government is advancing sustainable transportation through a comprehensive Electric Vehicle (EV) policy. Key steps include reducing the cost of EV charging by 44%, offering affordable access to charging stations. Entrepreneurs have opportunities to set up charging stations, with a streamlined process and a reasonable registration fee.

The shift to electric bikes offers consumers significant savings, with travel costs up to three times cheaper than petrol vehicles, and could save the country billions annually by reducing fuel imports.

Electrifying bikes and three-wheelers will also improve air quality and public health. Pakistan aims to have 30% of vehicles be electric by 2030, boosting sustainability and energy security. This transition is expected to create new business opportunities and jobs, contributing to a greener, more economically stable future.