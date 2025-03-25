‘Relief on Electricity Bills’ this Eid as consumers to get refund on extra charges

ISLAMABAD – A sigh of relief for power consumers who will get refund against the additional charges that were previously collected, amounting to 30 paisas per unit.

As people in Pakistan are forced to pay inflated electricity bills, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) scheduled hearing for tomorrow to review matter, and the decision could ease financial burden on consumers.

In this regard, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) submitted request for a fuel price adjustment for February, proposing a reduction in electricity prices. CPPA’s report indicates that in February, a total of 649.5 million units of electricity were generated, with 666.6 million units supplied to power companies. The cost of electricity per unit in February was reported at Rs 8.22, with the reference cost set at Rs 8.52.

Electricity Bill Update

Cost Details Electricity Generation Total 649.5 million units generated; Supplied to power companies 666.6 million units. Cost of Electricity (February) Rs 8.22 per unit (reported); Reference cost: Rs 8.52 per unit. Sources Hydropower: 27.12% Nuclear Fuel: 26.59% Local Coal: 15.02% Imported LNG: 14.11%

Electricity generation in February was largely driven by hydropower, which contributed 27.12%, followed by nuclear fuel at 26.59%, local coal at 15.02%, and imported LNG at 14.11%.

The final decision on the price reduction is expected after NEPRA’s hearing tomorrow, with the potential to bring much-needed relief to electricity consumers.