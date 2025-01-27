At least five killed, 31 injured in LPG container explosion in Multan

MULTAN – At least five people were killed and 31 others injured after a container carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) exploded in the industrial state of Multan, a city in Punjab province of Pakistan.

Rescue officials said the LPG bowser caught fire following the blast in Fahad Town area of the city, adding that the metal pieces of the container fell in nearby houses, injuring the residents.

They said the fire was doused after hours long efforts as more than 10 fire brigade vehicles took part in the operation.

CPO Multan Sadiq Ali said the blast was powerful enough that it rattled the nearby houses, damaging the most of them, adding that the area has been evacuated.

He confirmed death of five people in the incident, adding that 13 of the injured are in critical condition at the Nishtar Hospital. He said several animals were burnt to death in the fire.

The district emergency officer said an emergency has been declared in the hospital. He said gas and electricity supply to the area has been suspended to avoid further damages. He said Multan-Muzaffargarh road has been reopened for traffic.

A case of the tanker explosion has been registered at a police station in Muzaffargarh. Furthermore, a committee headed by Multan commissioner will investigate the incident.