Lahore, Islamabad, Pakistan weather; Heatwave likely to persist until April 27, 2025

ISLAMABAD – National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday predicted a heatwave across Pakistan from Tuesday (today) until April 27.

The NDMA issued an advisory and said that rain is expected in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir today.

On the other hand, Jacobabad recorded the highest temperature in the country over the past 24 hours, as it reached 43°C.

The advisory said that the temperatures were recorded at 42°C in Mithi, Bahawalnagar, and Nawabshah; 41°C in Karachi, Kasur, and Lasbela; 38°C in Lahore; 36°C in Islamabad; 35°C in Peshawar; 33°C in Muzaffarabad; 25°C in Quetta; and 22°C in Gilgit.

The NDMA has warned that a severe heatwave is expected to grip the country from today until April 27.

Meanwhile, the other official sources said that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 12 hours.

However, rain wind and thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad seventeen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-four, Karachi twenty-six, Peshawar twenty-two, Quetta and Murree ten, Gilgit eleven and Muzaffarabad sixteen degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and thunderstorm is expected in Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramula and Srinagar and partly cloudy and dry weather in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian nine degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four, Leh one and Pulwama and Baramula ten degree centigrade.