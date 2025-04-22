Culinary maestro of Pakistan chef Zakir Hussain dies at 58 [Funeral Timings]

KARACHI – Pakistani chief Zahir Hussain, who was known for his charming personality and mouthwatering recipes, died at the age of 58 after prolonged kidney illness in Karachi.

His death was announced by his nephew Shayan Qureshi on Monday night. He said Chef Zakir had been receiving treatment in the US but he returned to Karachi several weeks ago after doctors indicated that illness had reached a level where further treatment was unlikely to be effective.

Fans have expressed sorrow over the sad demise of the culinary maestro of Pakistan. A user wrote on Instagram: “I am deeply saddened to share that Chef Zakir has passed away. A truly talented soul whose passion for food brought joy to many. His creativity, warmth, and dedication will always be remembered.

Please keep him and his loved ones in your prayers during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace”.

Funeral Timings

The funeral prayer for chef Zakir Hussain will be offered today after the Asr prayer at Jamia Rashidiya, located in Malir, Saudabad.

Born on February 16, 1967, Chef Zakir Hussain was one of Pakistan’s most beloved culinary experts. With a career spanning decades, he gained fame through his cooking shows on various television channels, where he taught viewers how to prepare both traditional Pakistani and international dishes with ease.

Chef Zakir’s signature style blended simplicity with authenticity, making even the most complex recipes approachable for home cooks.

He has trained in several countries, including the UK and UAE, and brings a global flair to his culinary creations.

Beyond television, Chef Zakir has also contributed to the food industry through restaurant ventures and culinary education, inspiring countless aspiring chefs.