Asif Ali says goodbye to international cricket

LAHORE – Asif Ali has announced his retirement from international cricket, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed on Tuesday.

The right-handed batter, known for hitting long sixes, has represented Pakistan in 21 ODIs and 58 T20Is, scoring 959 international runs in the white-ball format. During his career, the highly rated white-ball format batter hit three half-centuries.

Faisalabad-born player featured in the ODI Asia Cup in 2018 and also represented Pakistan in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in England in 2019. In T20Is, Asif played in the ICC T20I World Cups in 2021 and 2022 and also took part in the ACC T20I Asia Cup in 2022. He also took part in the Asian Games (2023) held in Hangzhou, China, which was a T20I event.