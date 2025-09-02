Rawalpindi academy principal ‘impregnated Matric student, forced an abortion’

ISLAMABAD – A disturbing incident of sexual assault, blackmail, and forced miscarriage has been reported from Rawalpindi’s Pirwadhai area.

The principal of private academy has been accused of sexually assaulting Matric student, allegedly causing multiple pregnancies and miscarriages. Police registered case against him under sections related to sexual assault and abortion.

According to complaint, the student enrolled in Asad Academy on Khayaban-e-Sir Syed in 2023. In May 2025, the accused Zia-ur-Rehman, reportedly promised marriage, which the student refused. Despite her refusal, he allegedly started manipulating her with tutoring and promises of good marks.

The victim told cops that Zia called her to academy for exam preparation and when she arrived, he locked all doors and forcibly sexually assaulted her, threatening her not to disclose the incident. She later discovered her pregnancy and the man took her to a private clinic and provided medication, which caused a miscarriage.

According to the complaint, the principal assaulted her again in July and continued blackmailing her, resulting in another pregnancy, which ended due to mental and physical stress. The student accused principal of abusing his position as an educator to exploit her sexually, causing significant physical and emotional trauma.

Rawalpindi cops confirmed that a case has been registered against Zia-ur-Rehman, and raids are ongoing to apprehend him. Authorities have assured that the accused will be arrested soon.

This case sparked outrage, highlighting concerns over safety of students and the abuse of authority in educational institutions.