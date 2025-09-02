Rs25,000 for Single-Phase Electricity Meter? Consumers left stunned after surge in Meter Fees

LAHORE – Bad news for those looking to apply for new electricity connection as Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) announced massive hike in the cost of domestic electricity meters.

FESCO headquarters issued orders to double demand notice for single-phase meters, taking it from Rs11,000 to Rs22,000. With this revision, Domestic meters will now cost staggering Rs25,000, up from previous Rs14,000.

The surge comes amid AMI meter upgrades as the unexpected surge sparked outrage among residents, who left clutching their heads at the sudden financial blow.

Social media is already buzzing with complaints as customers demand answers from FESCO for this shocking escalation in electricity costs.

Your Guide to Apply for New Electricity Connection

Documents Required

Copy of owner ID card

Property ownership proof

Load demand assessment form (by licensed contractor)

Contact details and personal information

Eligibility

Residential: CNIC and property ownership proof

Commercial: NTN, lease agreement, and business registration

Applying for a Connection

Offline

Visit nearest FESCO office and collect the form. Fill it out and attach documents. Submit for verification and receive estimated cost. Pay the fee and get the connection installed.

Online

Go to ENC Website and click ‘Apply’. Enter neighbor’s reference number to retrieve info. Select connection type (Domestic/Commercial). Fill personal and property details. Upload required documents and submit application.

Online Demand Notice