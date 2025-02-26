Ramadan Weight Loss Guide: Top foods to help you cut couple of pounds this month!

LAHORE – Many people want to lose weight while fasting in Ramadan but end but gaining a couple of pounds during holy month due to several reasons including overeating at Iftar and Sehri, limited physical activity, and hormonal changes.

To avoid weight gain, and rather shedding some pounds, it’s basic to plan your two main meals, manage portion sizes, stay hydrated, and add some kind of physical activity that will keep you in shape. The most sacred month is the best time to lose weight by focusing on healthy habits during the fasting month.

Rather than going after calorie-dense Pakora and Samosas, it’s better to keep nutrient-rich foods like good proteins and legumes in focus.

Eggs in Sehri

Chicken eggs are one of the best sources of protein and healthy fats, as they keep you full in the daytime. Eggs are also rich in nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support overall health and energy levels.

They can be consumed with whole grain roti along with hydrating foods, ensuring you stay nourished and energized throughout the fast. In summary, eggs are a nutrient-dense, satisfying, and convenient option for a balanced Sehri meal.

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are an excellent source of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, and it can be added to snacks like yogurt can increase feelings of fullness, which may lead to reduced food intake at subsequent meals.

Greek Yogurt

Another best pick is Yogurt which is rich in protein, and also contains probiotics that support gut health. With its potential to aid digestion and provide sustained energy, Greek yogurt makes an excellent addition to a weight-management plan.

Boil or grill Chicken

Chicken breasts and lean cuts of red meat are packed with protein and iron while offering lower saturated fat compared to other meat cuts. Preparing these meats through grilling or roasting can provide a nutritious, weight-friendly option.

Fiber packed fruits

Fruits are one of top choices for weight loss due to high fiber, and nutrients. It is recommended to take papaya, watermelon, guava, and apple in moderation as it promotes fullness and help in digestion, helping to control hunger.

Guava and pineapple also support metabolism with their antioxidant properties, while fruits like peach and strawberries satisfy sweet cravings.