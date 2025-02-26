Lahore, Punjab weather; more rains, isolated hailstorms likely

LAHORE – More intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday.

Isolated heavy rains and snowfall are also likely in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings during the period.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a strong westerly wave prevails over central and upper parts of Pakistan which will likely persist over the upper parts during the next 02 to 03 days.

Under these weather conditions, more intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are likely in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Gujrat, Chakwal, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Lahore, Okara, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Noorpur Thal and surroundings on Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday.

Intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall are likely in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings. Cloudy weather with light rain may occur in other southern districts of the province. Heavy rains/snowfalls will likely disrupt traffic by causing road closure/slippery conditions in Murree and Galliyat till February 28.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 14°C and 16°C on Thursday, and 13°C and 15°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, rains and gusty winds occurred in parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

Rainfall (mm): Murree 28, Islamabad (AP 10, ZP 09, Golra 09, Bokra, Saidpur 08), Attock 05, Rawalpindi (Kacheri, Shamsabad 07, Chaklala AP 03), Narowal 02, Hafizabad 01

Murree remained the coldest place in Punjab, where the temperature dropped to the freezing point (0°C). Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 93 per cent.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 15°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 60 per cent.