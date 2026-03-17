Another blow to Trump as Europe declines to join US military action against Iran

European Union countries have decided not to send naval forces to the Persian Gulf after the US President Donald Trump sought help for reopening of Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing war with Iran.

European nations have requested clarification from Trump regarding America’s strategy in dealing with Iran. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that the United Kingdom would not participate in a broader war, offering support only under legal and clearly defined circumstances. Meanwhile, the German Chancellor emphasized that NATO should not be involved in the dispute.

Frustrated over the lack of help in keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, President Trump lashed out globally, issuing both warnings and criticisms.

Speaking to the media from the Oval Office, he said the US has been present for NATO, but when America needed support, allies were absent, despite billions of dollars spent on NATO defense.

Trump expressed disappointment with British Prime Minister Starmer, noting that while Starmer announced sending combat aircraft after a US victory, the United States did not need Britain’s aircraft carriers post-conflict.

He claimed that the US has dismantled the Iranian regime, destroyed ships laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, and neutralized Iran’s air and naval defenses. He called on countries whose oil passes through the Strait to step forward.

According to Trump, there is no leadership in Iran suitable for negotiations, and he believes the country’s new supreme leader may not be alive. He accused the previous Iranian leadership of committing fraud against the American people. Trump further stated that violent actors should not possess nuclear weapons, warning that if Iran had nuclear bombs, it would use them against the US He added that Iran continues missile attacks on its neighbors and seeks regional dominance after causing destruction.

When asked whether the war would end this week, Trump said he could not confirm but suggested it would conclude soon. He also mentioned wanting to visit China but must remain in the United States, requesting a one-month postponement of the trip.

Will not Surrender, says Iran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated unequivocally that Iran will not surrender to pressure from the United States or Israel.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, President Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran did not initiate any conflict with the U.S. or Israel. He called for an end to the use of American military bases in the region, arguing that such deployments are intended to damage relations between Iran and its neighboring countries. The Iranian president noted that he had discussed this issue with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Pezeshkian added that peace and stability in the region will remain impossible as long as Zionist-American aggression against Iran is ignored. He warned that until guarantees are provided that Iran will not face further attacks on its territory, any talk of ending the conflict is meaningless.