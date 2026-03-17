NADRA hints at increase in ID card, B-Form fees after June 2026

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has urged public to renew their expired National Identity Cards or convert their B-Forms into full identity cards before June 2026 in order to avoid possible increase in fee schedule.

The notice, shared on social media platforms, emphasized that children who have not yet been issued a B-Form should have one generated as soon as possible.

Officials stressed that timely renewal and proper documentation are crucial to avoid future inconveniences in accessing government services and legal processes.

Citizens are encouraged to complete the necessary procedures at their nearest National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) centers to ensure their identification documents are up to date.

Citizens are urged to renew their ID cards or apply for their children’s B-Forms by June 30, 2026, to avoid potential increases in fees and penalties.

NADRA CNIC Renewal Fee

According to the latest fee structure, the processing fees and timelines for CNIC renewal applications have been divided into three categories: Normal, Urgent, and Executive.

Normal: PKR 400 with a processing time of 15 days.

Urgent: PKR 1150 with a processing time of 12 days.

Executive: PKR 2150 with a processing time of just 6 days.

B-Form Fee in March 2026

As of February 2026, The normal fee for the identity document stands at Rs50 while the executive fee for B-Form is Rs500.