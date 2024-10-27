American Lycetuff, College of Allied Sciences among 50 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 50 illegal commercial buildings and commercialization fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore.

LDA Town Planning Wing teams sealed 25 businesses in Garden Town and Faisal Town, 15 in Subzazar’s Rasheed Park and 10 on Samanabad’s Poonch Road.

The sealed premises include American Lycetuff, College of Allied Sciences, Raazi Healthcare Centre, academy, pharmacy, bakery, food outlets, grocery stores, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before the operations were carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialization fee defaulter premises in Lahore.