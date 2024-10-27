AGL37.83▼ -1.16 (-0.03%)AIRLINK134.02▼ -2.84 (-0.02%)BOP5.53▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)CNERGY3.83▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)DCL7.82▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)DFML44.01▼ -1.45 (-0.03%)DGKC87.03▲ 1.59 (0.02%)FCCL33.99▲ 2.53 (0.08%)FFBL64.15▲ 2.55 (0.04%)FFL10.01▲ 0.78 (0.08%)HUBC104.61▼ -4.25 (-0.04%)HUMNL14.03▼ -0.38 (-0.03%)KEL4.58▼ -0.24 (-0.05%)KOSM7.69▲ 0.04 (0.01%)MLCF37.89▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)NBP67.57▲ 0.53 (0.01%)OGDC175.6▲ 0.28 (0.00%)PAEL24.97▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PIBTL5.91▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL136.17▲ 2.8 (0.02%)PRL23.74▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)PTC16.26▼ -0.5 (-0.03%)SEARL65.72▼ -1.7 (-0.03%)TELE7.1▼ -0.37 (-0.05%)TOMCL35.35▼ -0.82 (-0.02%)TPLP7.52▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)TREET14.37▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)TRG48.11▼ -1.41 (-0.03%)UNITY25.31▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)WTL1.27▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)

Cambridge School, Dar-e-Arqam among 48 sealed in Lahore

Cambridge School Dar E Arqam Lahore Elite School Among 48 Sealed In Lahore
LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 48 illegal commercial buildings and commercialization fee defaulter premises in different areas of the provincial metropolis.
LDA Town Planning Wing teams sealed International Cambridge School, Dar-e-Arqam, American Lycetuff, Lahore Elite School, pharmacy, restaurants, cafes, grocery stores, and other businesses during operations in Gulberg, Faisal Town, Samanabad and Subzazar last Thursday.
LDA teams also partially demolished five buildings during operations in PIA Colony and on Pine Avenue on the same day.
LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of heavy machinery and the Police.
According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before the operations were carried out.
LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialization fee defaulters in Lahore.

Dunkin Donuts, Lahore Broast, Servaid Pharmacy, Dubai Islamic Bank among 200 sealed in Lahore

 

Staff Report

