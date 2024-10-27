LDA retrieves 25 plots worth millions in Lahore’s Johar Town

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) retrieved 25 plots worth millions of rupees from illegal occupation during operations against land grabbers and encroachments in Lahore’s Johar Town.

LDA teams retrieved nine plots measuring one kanal each and 16 plots measuring 12 marlas each after removing permanent and temporary constructions/encroachments.

LDA Director Housing VII Moazzam Rasheed supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of heavy machinery and the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before the operations were carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land mafia and encroachments in Lahore.

He directed the construction of boundary walls, carrying out fencing and displaying boards indicating that the properties were owned by the LDA. He also directed removing encroachments from different areas in phases.