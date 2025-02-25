Alto New Tax for filers and non-filers after Price increase; Full List here

ISLAMABAD – Alto becomes more expensive in Pakistan by up to Rs1.2 lac, amid significant increase in costs for consumers. Along with price hike, taxes on the 660cc vehicle have also been adjusted, further contributing to overall rise in expenses for potential buyers.
The cheapest car of the country’s oldest automaker is also known for its impressive fuel efficiency, modern design, and strong performance, and it comes at higher price point. The vehicle has long been favorite for its blend of reliability, fuel economy, and control. However, with the recent price increase, prospective buyers may need to reconsider their budget.
The boxy-shaped car continues to be hot choice, despite concerns about build quality as its fuel-efficient engine, and compact size make it stand among others.
Alto Price For Filers 2025
|Variants
|Price
|Filer
|Alto VX
|2,331,000
|11,655
|Alto VXR
|2,707,000
|13,535
|Alto VXR-AGS
|2,894,000
|14,470
|Alto VXL-AGS
|3,045,000
|15,225
|Alto VXR Upgraded Version
|2,827,000
|14,135
|Alto VXR-AGS Upgraded Version
|2,989,000
|14,945
|Alto VXL-AGS Upgraded Version
|3,140,000
|15,700
Suzuki Alto Price For Non-Filers
|Variant
|Price
|Non-Filer
|Alto VX
|2,331,000
|34,965
|Alto VXR
|2,707,000
|40,605
|Alto VXR-AGS
|2,894,000
|43,410
|Alto VXL-AGS
|3,045,000
|45,675
|Alto VXR Upgraded Version
|2,827,000
|42,405
|Alto VXR-AGS Upgraded Version
|2,989,000
|44,835
|Alto VXL-AGS Upgraded Version
|3,140,000
|47,100
New Price for Suzuki Alto in Pakistan after big increase; Check Full Prices here