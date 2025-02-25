Alto New Tax for filers and non-filers after Price increase; Full List here

ISLAMABAD – Alto becomes more expensive in Pakistan by up to Rs1.2 lac, amid significant increase in costs for consumers. Along with price hike, taxes on the 660cc vehicle have also been adjusted, further contributing to overall rise in expenses for potential buyers.

The cheapest car of the country’s oldest automaker is also known for its impressive fuel efficiency, modern design, and strong performance, and it comes at higher price point. The vehicle has long been favorite for its blend of reliability, fuel economy, and control. However, with the recent price increase, prospective buyers may need to reconsider their budget.

The boxy-shaped car continues to be hot choice, despite concerns about build quality as its fuel-efficient engine, and compact size make it stand among others.

Alto Price For Filers 2025

Variants Price Filer Alto VX 2,331,000 11,655 Alto VXR 2,707,000 13,535 Alto VXR-AGS 2,894,000 14,470 Alto VXL-AGS 3,045,000 15,225 Alto VXR Upgraded Version 2,827,000 14,135 Alto VXR-AGS Upgraded Version 2,989,000 14,945 Alto VXL-AGS Upgraded Version 3,140,000 15,700

Suzuki Alto Price For Non-Filers