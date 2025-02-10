Suzuki Alto updated five-year installment plans for 2025 revealed

LAHORE – A private bank has announced attractive installment plans for all variants of Suzuki Alto, a popular car in Pakistan for its fuel efficiency, easy maintenance and sleek design.

Suzuki Alto offers a young and vibrant looks owing to its aerodynamic design with unique lines and curves. It features headlamps in a bold design.

The aesthetically designed door panels and irresistible stylish back accentuated the richness of the sharp design as well as give the car a lively appearance.

The Suzuki car is a highly efficient performance car that makes the daily outings a pleasant experience for the riders.

With Spacious cabin, it is equipped with Mp5 touch screen and storage accessories that ensure complete comfort.

All new alto 660 cc is in built with safety features such as seat belts, ABS brakes and airbags making it a perfect choice for new generation. It is equipped with 660cc R-Series three-cylinder petrol engine.

Suzuki Alto Variants

Suzuki Alto comes in four variants – VX, VXR, VXR AGS and VXL AGS – in Pakistan.

Suzuki Alto Prices February 2025

The ex-factory price of Suzuki Alto VX stands at Rs2,331,000 while VXR is available for Rs2,707,000. The ex-factory rate of Alto VXR-AGS stands at Rs2,894,00 while VXL AGS variant is being sold for Rs3,045,000.

Suzuki Alto Easy Installment Plans for 2025

The United Bank Limited has announced exciting five-year installment plans for all variants of Suzuki Alto.

As per bank’s official announcement, the applicant will pay Rs699,300 (30%) in wake of down payment for Suzuki Alto VX while the financing amount will be Rs1,631,700. The applicant will pay Rs38,809 in wake of fixed rate instalment at the rate of 14.99 percent per month for the period of five monts.

The down payment for VXR variant will be Rs812,100 (30%) while the per month fixed rate installment for five years will be Rs45,070.

For Suzuki Alto VXR-AGS, the buyer will pay Rs868,200 in wake of down payment while the fixed rate installment will be Rs48,183.

Similarly, the bank has fixed the down payment for Alto VXL AGS at Rs913,500 while the per month fixed rate installment will be Rs50,697.