CPEC Phase 2.0 and Ambassadorial Vision: Policy Options and Suggestions

after the recent visit of President Asif Ali Zardari’s state visit to China, the CPEC Phase 2.0 has once again become a hot topic in the media. Even the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan HE Jiang Zaidong highlighted the significant strides made in China-Pakistan relations and CPEC in his latest statement.

The Chinese envoy Zaidong stated that a major milestone for this year is the 10th anniversary of President Xi’s landmark visit to Pakistan in 2015 and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan will be celebrated in the next year.

The Chinese head of mission termed the CPEC as a cornerstone of bilateral ties, bringing about transformative changes in Pakistan’s infrastructure and development. He assured the CPEC will be further developed through President Xi’s strategic guidance promising even greater. economic growth for both nations.

It is pertinent to mention that Ambassador. Jiang stressed the need to focus on pragmatic, high-level cooperation to bolster Chinas and Pakistan’s modernization. Additionally, his collaborative guidance on infrastructure, agriculture and economic zones is the need of the hour which will be prioritized in the coming year. He specifically mentioned that mega projects like the Karakoram Highway Phase II and the Main Line-1 railway, as well as the development of Gwadar Port, are set to take center stage.

It is a good omen that agriculture has become one of the key strategic priorities highlighting agricultural trade between China and Pakistan exceeded US$1 billion in 2024, with Pakistan enjoying a notable surplus.

The introduction of high-value buffalo dairy products from Pakistan to China further. exemplifies the growing agricultural ties. Looking ahead, China plans to support Pakistan in modernizing agriculture, particularly through joint projects, contract farming and innovations in Xinjiang which have greater socio-economic significance.

Safety, security and systematic payment of pending dues of the Chinese private companies have become a hot topic because their resolution. would further gear the pace, productivity and progress of the CPEC Phase 2.0 in the country. Ambassador Jiang rightly advised enhancing mutual security cooperation to safeguard the successful implementation of CPEC projects and ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and assets in Pakistan. Hopefully, Pakistan’s continued efforts in counter-terrorism, along with China’s unwavering support, will play a critical role in ensuring the peaceful advancement of bilateral projects.

Interestingly, the Chinese Ambassador pointed to several key initiatives, such as the opening of the Gwadar New International Airport, the success of the China-Pakistan Friendship Hospital and ongoing programs to distribute health kits and train Pakistani personnel in modern agricultural practices. It seems that these projects are designed to enhance the lives of ordinary citizens in both countries and ensure that the benefits of development are shared broadly. The writer proposes that both countries should emphasize collaborative research, technological breakthroughs and the development of cutting edge farming solutions in the CPEC Phase 2.0. The writer further suggests that the proposed scheme of sending 1,000 agricultural professionals to China to enhance their skills to promote innovation, increase productivity and support sustainable growth in Pakistan’s agriculture sector must be started as soon as possible.

Under CPEC Phase 2.0, both countries should collaborate to achieve food security by adopting advanced technologies, such as cutting-edge irrigation systems and modem agricultural. machinery. They should also promote technological innovation to optimize production factors, foster leading agricultural enterprises, and strengthen key research platforms like China’s “Nanfan Silicon Valley.” Replicating this model in

Pakistan can ensure modem agriculture, food security, and enhanced scientific research, production, sales, and knowledge transfer. Both countries should also cooperate in the promotion of biological breeding, high-quality agricultural machinery, and smart agriculture, incorporating artificial intelligence (AI), data, and low-altitude technologies. Moreover, the CPEC Phase 2.0 should integrate the newly inaugurated agriculture initiative to irrigate barren land in Cholistan area. The main components of the project, mainly the Green Agri Mall and Service Company, Smart Agri Farm and Agri Research and Facilitation Centre should also be integrated with CPEC Phase 2.0 agriculture development programs. The writer emphasizes the urgent need for smart farming, exemplified by Fuxi Farmland in Xiong’an, which uses big data and AI to manage grain planting and monitor crops remotely. The focus should be on smart farming, drone irrigation, technological innovation, and intelligent. agriculture cooperation. Developing the low-altitude economy in rural areas is essential to enhance agriculture, and model intelligent monitoring centers should be promoted. The banking industry’s surplus funds should be allocated to agriculture under CPEC Phase 2.0, with private sector involvement encouraged. Additionally, model farms, organic agriculture, and joint ventures in machinery should be prioritized, while cooperation in disaster management and addressing global warming is crucial for protecting agriculture.

In case of infrastructure cooperation there is an acute shortage of homes which should be Included under CPEC Phase 2.0 on equity basis. utilizing the funds of the domestic banking industry creating mutually beneficial propositions for the stakeholders.

Commencement of ML-1 would be a value addition for the CPEC Phase 2.0 which would open a new window of opportunities for greater regional rail connectivity in the days to come. The author suggests that pending sensitive issues of safety and security of the Chinese living and working in the CPEC projects must be resolved on priority basis because both have integral parts of development, economic stability and sustainability.

It is strongly recommended that both governments must start close policy coordination, information sharing, supply of anti-terrorism gadgetries, satellite cooperation, training and joint anti-terrorism drills for the safety and security of the Chinese and the CPEC projects.

It is advocated that formation of a joint policing system (public or private security agencies), joint anti-terrorism force, Joint drone patrolling at the porous borders (Afghanistan, Iran), deployment of robotic warriors, digitalization of precincts and utmost usage of artificial intelligence against terrorists must be implemented as soon as possible.

Last but not least, the establishment of a de-radicalization centre, a socio-ethnic analysis of terrorist attacks and the further strengthening of human intelligence based on models from Libya, Israel or Iraq would be the way forward. The Indian media is currently active in spreading false narratives about the inauguration of Gwadar Airport, branding it as a mystery and a ghost place. There is an urgent need to form a joint media advisory group to counter this misinformation.