Allied School, Lahore Literati among 58 buildings sealed in Punjab capital

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 58 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different areas of Punjab capital on Monday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 33 buildings in Allama Iqbal Town, and 25 in Shah Jamal and Shadbagh for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Allied School, Ladybird School, Lahore Literati, Base Academy, Pak Hospital, Dental Arts, Motu Patlu Collection, saloon, gym, workshops, shops, offices and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises across Punjab capital.

MCB Bank, Unique School among 136 buildings sealed in Lahore

Staff Report

