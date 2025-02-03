AGL48.7▼ -1.87 (-0.04%)AIRLINK192.46▼ -3.92 (-0.02%)BOP10.23▲ 0.12 (0.01%)CNERGY7.53▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DCL8.66▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML47.68▼ -1.18 (-0.02%)DGKC106.98▼ -0.47 (0.00%)FCCL38.1▲ 0 (0.00%)FFL15.41▼ -0.33 (-0.02%)HUBC128.08▼ -2.3 (-0.02%)HUMNL13.77▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.44▼ -0.16 (-0.03%)KOSM6.21▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF44.62▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)NBP70.52▼ -0.32 (0.00%)OGDC202.69▼ -3.82 (-0.02%)PAEL37.95▼ -1.82 (-0.05%)PIBTL7.84▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)PPL175.05▼ -3.86 (-0.02%)PRL37.34▼ -1.59 (-0.04%)PTC23.45▼ -0.86 (-0.04%)SEARL104.89▼ -4.38 (-0.04%)TELE8.27▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TOMCL33.58▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)TPLP12.13▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TREET21.41▼ -0.8 (-0.04%)TRG63.98▼ -0.78 (-0.01%)UNITY30.68▲ 0.06 (0.00%)WTL1.63▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Punjab begins online registration for attractive vehicle number plates

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Punjab has begun the registration process for the February e-Auction of attractive vehicle numbers.

Interested individuals can register through the e-Auction App or Web Portal until March 2, 2025.

The e-Auction System, developed by the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department with the co9llaboration of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), facilitates the auction of both motorcycle and car number plates, with details of successful bidders available on the app.

This initiative ensures convenience and transparency, allowing citizens to participate in the auction and secure their preferred number plates from the comfort of their homes. The facility of tax calculator and vehicle verification has also been provided under the online system.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The e-Auction System has transformed the process by promoting transparency, eradicating corruption, and dismantling the agent mafia. Citizens can now easily register and participate in online bidding to secure their desired number plates.”

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Business, Featured

Allied School, Lahore Literati among 58 buildings sealed in Punjab capital

  • Business, Featured

Cement sales increase in Pakistan after many sluggish months

  • Business, Top News

Inflation in Pakistan drops to 5-Year low, reaches 2.4pc in Jan-25 amid economic recovery

  • Featured, Pakistan

Germany visit visa from Pakistan – bank statement update for Feb 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer