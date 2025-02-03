Charting a New Path for China-Pakistan Relations in the New Year

As President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari prepares to visit China from February 4 to February 8 at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, we look forward to a momentous occasion that will mark the 10th anniversary of President Xi’s historic visit to Pakistan in 2015 and coincide with the joyous celebrations of the Chinese New Year. This visit holds significant importance as it will help guide the future course of China-Pakistan relations amidst profound global changes.

The strategic guidance provided by our leaders has been pivotal in strengthening the All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between our two nations. Thanks to the visionary leadership of President Xi Jinping and the close collaboration with Pakistani leaders, China-Pakistan relations have flourished despite the changing global landscape. Under President Xi’s guidance, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has evolved and expanded, transitioning from its initial “1+4” framework to a more advanced phase, further deepening the connectivity and cooperation between our countries. President Zardari and President Xi have maintained close communication, reaching important agreements that provide clear direction for the continued advancement of our partnership. As President Zardari has emphasized, both China and Pakistan are at critical junctures in their development. Pakistan is striving for sustainable and inclusive growth, while China is advancing toward its national rejuvenation. In this noble journey, Pakistan will continue to be China’s loyal brother and trusted partner.

Practical cooperation between China and Pakistan has continued to make steady progress, even in the face of external challenges. Last year, we saw important milestones, such as the opening of the Khunjerab Pass for year-round traffic, the commencement of construction on the Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-5 (C-5), and the launch of commercial flights at the new Gwadar International Airport. Additionally, Chinese medical experts traveled to Pakistan to provide life-saving surgeries for children with congenital heart disease, showcasing the tangible benefits of our close cooperation. These achievements are a testament to the resilience and success of our partnership, and we are committed to continuing to strengthen our development strategies, enhance CPEC, and bring greater benefits to the people of both nations.

Our cooperation in security matters has been equally crucial to the stability and growth of China-Pakistan relations. President Xi has often underscored the importance of advancing both economic and security cooperation together. A safe and secure environment is essential for the successful implementation of projects like CPEC, and we highly appreciate Pakistan’s tireless efforts and sacrifices in combating terrorism and contributing to regional stability. Both sides reaffirm our shared “zero tolerance” stance against all forms of terrorism, and we are committed to further enhancing bilateral and multilateral anti-terrorism cooperation, particularly through frameworks such as the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Our strong defense and security cooperation is key to maintaining peace and stability in the region, and we look forward to strengthening military exchanges to further elevate our defense collaboration.

The enduring friendship between China and Pakistan is the bedrock of our strong bilateral ties. As close neighbors, reliable friends, and trusted partners, the people of our two countries have always stood by each other through thick and thin. Whether it was supporting China’s rightful seat at the United Nations, helping each other during natural disasters, or battling the COVID-19 pandemic, our two nations have consistently demonstrated solidarity. China is also supporting Pakistan’s recovery from the devastating 2022 floods, underscoring the depth of our friendship. This visit will be an opportunity for both sides to reaffirm our commitment to one another’s core interests and major concerns and to strengthen our bilateral relations for the long term.

In a world that is rapidly changing, the strong and stable relationship between China and Pakistan holds immense significance for regional peace and prosperity. Both countries are focused on advancing their economies and improving the livelihoods of their people, and our cooperation plays a key role in achieving these goals. As we look to the future, this visit will provide an opportunity to deepen exchanges on governance, align our development strategies, and continue building on the solid foundation of our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership. Together, we will contribute to a more balanced, multipolar world and a more inclusive global economy.

I wish President Zardari a successful visit to China, and I look forward to the continued prosperity of China-Pakistan relations in the Year of the Snake. May our iron-clad friendship endure for generations to come!