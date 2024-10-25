AGL38.8▼ -0.19 (0.00%)AIRLINK135.74▼ -1.12 (-0.01%)BOP5.55▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.87▲ 0.02 (0.01%)DCL8.1▲ 0.16 (0.02%)DFML45.4▼ -0.06 (0.00%)DGKC87.02▲ 1.58 (0.02%)FCCL33.85▲ 2.39 (0.08%)FFBL63.4▲ 1.8 (0.03%)FFL9.87▲ 0.64 (0.07%)HUBC107.55▼ -1.31 (-0.01%)HUMNL14.36▼ -0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.65▼ -0.17 (-0.04%)KOSM7.59▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)MLCF38.43▲ 0.23 (0.01%)NBP67.65▲ 0.61 (0.01%)OGDC180▲ 4.68 (0.03%)PAEL25.15▼ -0.07 (0.00%)PIBTL6.05▲ 0.16 (0.03%)PPL140.98▲ 7.61 (0.06%)PRL24▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PTC16.55▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)SEARL66.71▼ -0.71 (-0.01%)TELE7.45▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL35.8▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)TPLP7.71▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET14.45▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)TRG49.11▼ -0.41 (-0.01%)UNITY25.52▼ -0.1 (0.00%)WTL1.3▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan get bail in Islamabad protest case

Lhc Seeks Details Of Cases Registered Against Aleema Khan Uzma Khan
ISLAMABAD –  An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Friday approved bail applications of PTI founder Imran Khan’s sisters, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan.

ATC Judge Abu al-Hasnat Zulqarnain granted bail for both against the surety bonds of 20,000 each, and ordered the relevant authorities to release them.

Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan had been in custody since October 4 in a case registered at the Kohsar police station. Both sisters were arrested in the context of the PTI protests.

The development took place just a day after Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran Khan, was released from Adiala jail.  Faisal Vawda claimed that Bushra Bibi’s release from jail linked to a deal.

However, Barrister Saif, the CM aide in KP, rejected the claim of Faisal Vawda. He said all those who did deal either left for Dubai or ran away to Saudi Arabia.

“There is no deal. Khan is here and Bushra Bibi is also here in Pakistan,” said Barrister Saif.

Web Desk Staff

Recomended

