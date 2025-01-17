Al-Qadir University handed over to federal govt in £190m case verdict

RAWALPINDI – An accountability court on Friday ordered the federal government to take control of Al-Qadir University while announcing verdict in the £190 million case.

Accountability Court Judge Javed Rana announced the verdict at Adiala jail, and awarded 14-year to Imran Khan and seven years jail to Bushra Bibi in the case. The court also imposed Rs1 million upon Imran Khan and Rs500,000 upon Bushra Bibi.

The court also ruled that Al-Qadir University be handed over to the federal government instructing the authorities to take over its administration.

Al-Qadir University was established by Imran Khan for education of poor children.

It may be mentioned here that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi faced legal troubles due to the Al-Qadir University project as they were accused of misuse of authority and financial irregularities which led to the NAB cases against them.

Despite the political backing and extensive promotion, the university, considered a dream project of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, managed to enroll only 200 students in four years.