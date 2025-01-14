AIOU celebrates 2nd anniversary of facilitation-cum-call centre

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) celebrated the second anniversary of its Facilitation Center, established on campus to address student issues under one roof, and its Call Center, set up to provide information online to students residing in remote areas.

The event was presided over by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood and was attended by the university’s principal officers and staff.

The ceremony began with a cake-cutting, followed by the Vice Chancellor’s address.

Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood reiterated the university’s commitment to enhancing educational standards, increasing enrollment, and maximizing student support facilities using all available resources.

He emphasized that students are the university’s most valuable asset, and providing them with necessary support remains a top priority.

The Vice Chancellor instructed the Facilitation and Call Center staff to interact with students with kindness and respect, addressing their concerns promptly to ensure they leave satisfied that their issues were heard and resolved efficiently. On the suggestion of the Director of Student Advisory, the Vice Chancellor also directed the establishment of a mechanism for issuing reference letters to students.