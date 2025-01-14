Mushaal urges students to focus on physical, mental health

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of unlawfully incarcerated Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik said that students should focus on their phyical as well as mental health for their bright future and play the positive role the development and prosperity of the country.

She was addressing at Pakistan Chamber of Education Sports Gala Inauguration Ceremony as a chief guest, she urged that youth are the future of the country and assets of the nation, said a press release here on Tuesday.

More than 300 school’s children from all over the country were participated in this event and 15 sports competitions including track race, football, tug-of-war were held.

A huge number of students were participated in this event and stadium echoed with the chants of Pakistan Zindabad Kashmir Payanda Bad, Pakistan China Friendship Zindabad. Mushaal said that “I am very happy among these children and remembered my childhood at the sports ground “.

“You have made Allama Iqbal’s dream come true,” she added. She said that children of Palestine and Kashmir are waiting for our help.