Afzaal Bhatti appointed as MD of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation

Pakistan Customs Enforcement And Women Representation
The Government of Pakistan has appointed Mohammed Afzaal Bhatti as the Managing Director of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) for a term of three years. The appointment, approved by the Federal Cabinet, demonstrates the government’s commitment to enhancing services for overseas Pakistanis. A seasoned Chartered Accountant with extensive experience in strategic leadership, Mr. Bhatti has also served as Commissioner of the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission.

Upon assuming office, Mr. Bhatti outlined his vision for improving OPF’s services and ensuring the welfare of overseas Pakistanis. He emphasized the need for active engagement through social media to enhance transparency and communication. Mr. Bhatti directed the creation of a comprehensive master plan to address the evolving needs of overseas Pakistanis, with a focus on housing, welfare, and facilitation.

