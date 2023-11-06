TikTok star Ayesha Akram continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons, and now the controversy queen falls prey to the video leak scandal.

Over the weekend, Ayesha Akram, the alleged victim of the Minar-e-Pakistan incident, appeared in top trends on social sites including Twitter.

In the clip, the TikTok queen can be seen exposing herself for another person during the call. Apparently, the person on the other side of the video call grabbed the screen and later leaked an explicit clip on social media.

The leaked clip is grim reminder for people not to share their private clips with anyone, and it prompted calls for strong legislation over privacy breaches.

Meanwhile, the TikToker herself has not responded to the development or no reports suggest that she lodged any complaint about the privacy breach.

Officials also failed to identify the culprits who shared the alleged clips of Ayesha on Twitter and other streaming sites.

Before this disgraceful incident, another Pakistani content creator Aliza Sehar fell victim to the video leak scandal.

