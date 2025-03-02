A tragic attack

THE tragic loss of Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, son of the late Maulana Samiul Haq, in a suicide attack at Darul Uloom Haqqani in Nowshera along with others is a sorrowful reminder of the threat posed by terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country.

The attack’s brutality and its timing—during the congregational prayers on a Friday—highlight the extreme lengths to which these terrorists are willing to go.

In reality, such individuals have no true religion, as no faith condones violence. It is imperative that this attack be thoroughly investigated from every angle.

We must ascertain whether this was a targeted act of personal enmity toward the Haqqani family or if it was driven by the broader forces of terrorism.

Given that Maulana Haq had not expressed concerns about threats to his life, as per his close confidant Maulana Yousaf Shah, it remains crucial to determine whether this incident stems from political or ideological motivations or if it was part of a broader campaign by terrorists.

The perpetrators of this violence are nothing less than enemies of Islam. They have no understanding of the true teachings of the faith, which call for peace, compassion, and respect for all human life. While our security forces have launched a relentless operation against the terrorists, we are confident that their resolve will ultimately lead to the defeat of these violent extremists

. However, our security forces cannot shoulder this burden alone. Afghanistan must recognize its role in the ongoing fight against terrorism and take decisive steps to curb the activities of terrorist organizations operating within its borders.

Afghanistan must not allow its soil to be used as a sanctuary for militants. It is essential that the Afghan Government takes firm action against the terror groups that continue to threaten the stability and security of both countries.

Only then will we see a lasting end to the bloodshed and a future of peace and cooperation for the entire region.