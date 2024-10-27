8 to 10 years needed to eliminate smog in Lahore: Marriyum

Punjab’s Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that it would take eight to ten years to eliminate smog from the city and urged the citizens to take action against smog.

In a press conference regarding the Anti-Smog Action Plan, Aurangzeb highlighted that certain hotspots in Lahore are plagued by methane clouds and heat islands.

She mentioned that out of 45,000 motorcycles in the city, 1,800 are emitting smoke, along with one hundred thousand vehicles, 1,200 kilns, and 60,800 industrial units all while the city supports a population of 15 million.

Aurangzeb pointed out that Lahore has 275 days of unhealthy Air Quality Index levels throughout the year, with temperatures rising by 3.2 degrees Celsius.

She called on Lahore’s residents to declare war against smog, acknowledging that individual and collective efforts would still require 8 to 10 years to see results.

She clarified that only 30% of the smog in Lahore originates from India, while the remaining 70% is produced locally.

The senior minister also noted that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has been implementing a multi-sector mitigation action plan for the past six months, with regulations and awareness campaigns underway.

She revealed that 700 kilns have been demolished in the province, with 212 in Lahore alone, emphasising a zero-tolerance policy towards emissions. The Environmental Protection Department has conducted 15,000 visits to industrial units, sealing 64 mills and demolishing 152 factories.

To combat pollution, the government is promoting efficient waste disposal practices among farmers and has filed over 400 FIRs against those burning crop residue.

Targeted anti-smog squads are operating in affected areas, monitoring vehicle emissions, and ensuring that no smoky vehicles enter Lahore without proper fitness certificates.