Ensured most clauses removal from constitutional draft: Fazl

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said several clauses of the constitutional amendment draft were objectionable for them.

“We ensured removal of these clauses one by one in talks,” JUI chief said.

He said the government had presented 56 clauses in its draft of the constitutional amendment, which later reduced to 22 clauses. “We added five clauses from our side and the Senate, and the National Assembly passed the draft of 27 clauses amendment”.

“We have been in the opposition and will play the role of opposition in future,” JUI leader said.

He said everyone has seen that we kept our differences in limits.

“May Allah grants the new Chief Justice success in performing his responsibilities,” he said. He said the issue of interest has been the principled policy. “The appeal if remains undecided within a year, it will be decided in the Sharia Court,” he said.

“The interest-based business will come to an end in every sector by January 2028,” Fazlur Rehman added

