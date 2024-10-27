AGL37.83▼ -1.16 (-0.03%)AIRLINK134.02▼ -2.84 (-0.02%)BOP5.53▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)CNERGY3.83▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)DCL7.82▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)DFML44.01▼ -1.45 (-0.03%)DGKC87.03▲ 1.59 (0.02%)FCCL33.99▲ 2.53 (0.08%)FFBL64.15▲ 2.55 (0.04%)FFL10.01▲ 0.78 (0.08%)HUBC104.61▼ -4.25 (-0.04%)HUMNL14.03▼ -0.38 (-0.03%)KEL4.58▼ -0.24 (-0.05%)KOSM7.69▲ 0.04 (0.01%)MLCF37.89▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)NBP67.57▲ 0.53 (0.01%)OGDC175.6▲ 0.28 (0.00%)PAEL24.97▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PIBTL5.91▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL136.17▲ 2.8 (0.02%)PRL23.74▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)PTC16.26▼ -0.5 (-0.03%)SEARL65.72▼ -1.7 (-0.03%)TELE7.1▼ -0.37 (-0.05%)TOMCL35.35▼ -0.82 (-0.02%)TPLP7.52▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)TREET14.37▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)TRG48.11▼ -1.41 (-0.03%)UNITY25.31▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)WTL1.27▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)

‘Ban lifted’ on prisoner visits at Adiala jail

The ban on prisoner visits at Adiala jail has been lifted, allowing all meetings to resume on a regular schedule, sources within the facility confirmed on Saturday.
The restriction, initially imposed on October 4, was implemented due to heightened security concerns following a potential terrorist threat and subsequent drills at the facility.

Adiala jail authorities, where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan is currently detained, had extended the restriction on all visits until October 25.
This is the same facility where Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, was held until her release on bail two days ago, per Islamabad High Court orders.

With the ban now lifted, sources state that all prisoners, including high-profile individuals, may again receive visitors. The visitation ban had stirred discontent within PTI, as party leaders were unable to meet with Khan, whom they consult on political matters.

News desk

