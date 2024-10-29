100% record increase of Rs64b to 110b in NHA revenue: Aleem

Says M-Tag on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway is now 99%

Annual revenue of the National Highway Authority has been increased by 100% from 64 billion to 110 billion rupees which is a historical and unique example in the income of any Government organization of the country.

Moreover, at toll plazas revenue collection has also been reached to 64 billion rupees from rupees 32 billion which is another milestone regarding financial stability. This was expressed by the Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan while presiding over a high-level meeting on the occasion of his visit to NHA Headquarters where he inspected National Traffic Operation Center. On this occasion, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan reviewed the traffic monitoring and control system on Motorways and directed to prepare report on daily basis of the revenue collection. He expressed satisfaction that on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway 99% vehicles have been shifted to avail M-tag facility. He directed that the camera monitoring should also be ensured from the number plate and sides of the vehicles and its data should also be available with the Secretary Communications and Chairman NHA.

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan directed to create awareness among masses regarding the use of M-tag in the next 2 weeks so that more vehicles can benefit from this facility which saves time, prevents theft and reduces traffic pressure.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan while talking to the Monitoring Officers during his visit to the control center asked for suggestions on which he said that the solution to the problems is to move the system maximum on automation. While presiding over the high-level meeting, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan said that the performance of the last 6 months in terms of revenue collection is encouraging which will help to make NHA financially independent and strong. He said that NHA employees should be given bonus and financial rewards for record increase in revenue generation.

Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan conducted follow-up meeting on investment with the Saudi Authorities. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and Assistant Minister on Investment of Saudi Arabia Ibrahim Al Mubarak held video link meeting regarding development on investment in Pakistan.

Both the Ministers discussed further strategies in the light of the recent visit of the Saudi delegation to Pakistan while the advancement of investment matters was also reviewed. On this occasion, Federal Investment Minister Abdul Aleem Khan welcomed the positive response from Saudi Investment Minister Shaikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Faleh and discussed Pak-Saudi joint ventures and MOUs in various fields. Saudi Assistant Minister for Investment invited Federal Minister of Investment Board Abdul Aleem Khan in the Expo being held in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on November 25 and 26. Speaking in the video link meeting, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that he will ensure all possible cooperation with Saudi Arabia for investment in Pakistan and in the light of the recent visit of Saudi Minister Shaikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Faleh, the steps will be completed as early as possible to meet investment agenda.