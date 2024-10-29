AGL37.14▼ -0.69 (-0.02%)AIRLINK133.78▼ -0.24 (0.00%)BOP5.5▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.78▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DCL7.84▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DFML43.38▼ -0.63 (-0.01%)DGKC86.26▼ -0.77 (-0.01%)FCCL32.94▼ -1.05 (-0.03%)FFBL64.27▲ 0.12 (0.00%)FFL10.44▲ 0.43 (0.04%)HUBC103.3▼ -1.31 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.65▼ -0.38 (-0.03%)KEL4.36▼ -0.22 (-0.05%)KOSM7.86▲ 0.17 (0.02%)MLCF37.66▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)NBP67.51▼ -0.06 (0.00%)OGDC174.48▼ -1.12 (-0.01%)PAEL25▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PIBTL5.7▼ -0.21 (-0.04%)PPL138.51▲ 2.34 (0.02%)PRL23.14▼ -0.6 (-0.03%)PTC15.58▼ -0.68 (-0.04%)SEARL69.62▲ 3.9 (0.06%)TELE7.05▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.72▼ -0.63 (-0.02%)TPLP7.15▼ -0.37 (-0.05%)TREET14.19▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)TRG48.61▲ 0.5 (0.01%)UNITY26.51▲ 1.2 (0.05%)WTL1.24▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)

CM Maryam launches Kisan Card

Cm Maryam Launches Kisan Card
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Punjab Govt easing power costs for farmers

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched the “Kisan Card” initiative in Hafizabad on Monday, aiming to support farmers by reducing the role of intermediaries and ensuring direct benefits to farmers.

The cards were distributed among farmers in a ceremony attended by Pakistan Muslims League-N leaders including Rana Sanaullah, Maryam Aurangzeb, and others.

She highlighted the government’s commitment to developing policies that prioritise farmer welfare and address the impact of rising wheat prices. “We faced criticism for not purchasing wheat earlier, but ensuring farmers’ profit margins remains a priority,” she added. Maryam also announced a forthcoming “Green Tractor Scheme,” expected to roll out with 1.5 million applications received.

Under the programme, the government will offer subsidies of up to Rs1 million on tractors costing around Rs4 million. Additionally, a Rs10-15 billion initiative will set up machinery hubs in each tehsil, enabling farmers to access equipment at affordable rates.

News desk

Related Posts

  • Top News

PSX crosses all-time high of 91,000 points during intra-day trading

  • Top News

PTI formally decides to become part of Judicial Commission

  • Top News

CJP Afridi summons full court session today

  • Top News

Bilawal, Shehbaz discuss passage of 26th Amendment

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer