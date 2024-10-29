Cm Maryam Launches Kisan Card

Punjab Govt easing power costs for farmers

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched the “Kisan Card” initiative in Hafizabad on Monday, aiming to support farmers by reducing the role of intermediaries and ensuring direct benefits to farmers.

The cards were distributed among farmers in a ceremony attended by Pakistan Muslims League-N leaders including Rana Sanaullah, Maryam Aurangzeb, and others.

She highlighted the government’s commitment to developing policies that prioritise farmer welfare and address the impact of rising wheat prices. “We faced criticism for not purchasing wheat earlier, but ensuring farmers’ profit margins remains a priority,” she added. Maryam also announced a forthcoming “Green Tractor Scheme,” expected to roll out with 1.5 million applications received.

Under the programme, the government will offer subsidies of up to Rs1 million on tractors costing around Rs4 million. Additionally, a Rs10-15 billion initiative will set up machinery hubs in each tehsil, enabling farmers to access equipment at affordable rates.