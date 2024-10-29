PSX crosses all-time high of 91,000 points during intra-day trading

In yet another historic high, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) crossed the 91,000-points barrier during intra-day trading on Monday afternoon, with analysts saying the prevalent bullish market trend was driven mostly by banks and fertilizer companies “backed by their strong dividend yields.”

As per figures shared by the stock market’s official website, the benchmark KSE-100 index climbed 952 points or 1.12 percent to stand at 91,001.73 points during the day at 12:08 pm, up from the previous close of 89,993.96 points.

“The rally has thus far been mostly driven by banks and fertilizers, backed by their strong dividend yields,” Raza Jafri, the chief executive officer of leading financial services corporation EFG Hermes Pakistan said.

“But, there are signs of a rotation into other sectors also, as such oil and gas exploration, pharmaceuticals, and cement as their profitability picks up.”

Jafri said foreign investors had sold $17 million of Pakistani equities in CY24TD (calendar year till date), adding that they were now buying Pakistan equities back.

“Liquidity dynamics are strong on both the foreign and domestic side, which is resulting in valuation rerating for the KSE100 (valuations are still at a 40% discount to the long-term mean),” he explained.