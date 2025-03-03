‘Good News’ for students as Schools closed for three days

MURREE – All government and private educational institutions have been closed across nine union councils of Galyat region for three days, the district administration announced Monday.

The school closure was announced for Biran Gali, Nagri Bala, Nathiagali, and Tajwal for next three days.

Schools in Patan, Kalan, Namli Maira, and Khaira Gali will also remain closed amid extreme weather condition. The announcement was made amid continued severe weather conditions, which have made travel difficult.

Heavy rainfall persisted in parts of KP under new weather condition, with the Meteorological Department forecasting that the downpour will continue for the next 24 hours.

Pakistan Snowfall Alert

Source: PMD

Pakistan’s most visited hill station Murree also experienced intermittent rain and snowfall as the region covered in ice. The temperature has dropped further due to fog and strong winds. The ongoing storm has led to widespread power outages, leaving many residents without electricity.

Met Officeas also predicted that cold weather will persist for the next 12 to 24 hours, further intensifying the chill in the region. Authorities have advised people to stay indoors and exercise caution while traveling in these conditions.