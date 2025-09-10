YouTuber Iqra Kanwal, Areeb Pervaiz, welcome first child; fans celebrate Baby Girl

ISLAMABAD – Iqra Kanwal, social media sensation and YouTuber known for Sistrology channel, and her husband Areeb Pervazi just announced arrival of their first child, and fans are overjoyed.

The duo shared their excitement on Instagram, revealing that their long-awaited baby girl was born on September 10. In an adorable post, the couple was seen gazing lovingly at their newborn daughter, calling her the answer to their prayers.

The couple tied the knot in September 2023, and after two years of marriage, they are now celebrating this new chapter in their lives. After embracing parenthood, she wrote:

The greatest blessing of our lives has arrived today our daughter. I don’t have the words to express the love we felt the moment we held her in our arms. Areeb had always wished for our first child to be a daughter, and Allah has answered all our prayers in the most beautiful way. Alhamdulillah

Lately, TikTok star recently faced scrutiny from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore for allegedly promoting gambling apps online, following in the footsteps of other social media influencers. Iqra had requested more time to respond to the notice, citing her pregnancy as a reason.

Fans are now celebrating not just the birth of her daughter, but also the promising new chapter in her life, as Iqra Kanwal continues to dominate the social media world with her charm, personality, and now, motherhood.