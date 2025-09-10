India beat UAE by nine wickets in Asia Cup 2025 match

DUBAI – India beat the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by nine wickets in the Group A match of the Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday.

Chasing a meagre 58-run target for victory, India achieved the milestone with nine wickets in hand and 93 balls remaining.

Abhishek Sharma was the top scorer with 30 off 16 balls, followed by Shubman Gill, who made an unbeaten 20 off nine balls. Suryakumar Yadav contributed seven runs with the help of one maximum. Kuldeep Yadav was named player of the match for his excellent bowling performance.

After being put in to bat first, the UAE were bundled out for 57 in just 13.1 overs despite scoring 47/2 in eight overs.

Alishan Sharafu was the top scorer for the UAE with 22 off 17 balls, followed by skipper Muhammad Waseem, who made 19 off 22 balls. No other batter could enter the double figures as Indian spinners controlled the game by getting the last eight wickets with the addition of just 10 runs in five overs.

Kuldeep Yadav bagged four wickets and Shivam Dube three, while Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, and Axar Patel got one wicket each.

UAE Playing XI: Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem (capt), Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah