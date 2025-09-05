Rajab Butt, Iqra Kanwal summoned by NCCIA in Financial Fraud Case

ISLAMABAD – Top Pakistani YouTubers Rajab Butt, Iqra Kanwal, and Anas Ali have been summoned by National Crime Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in connection with allegations of financial fraud.

According to notices issued by Cyber Crime officials, these social media stars misled masses into investing in online trading schemes, resulting in the loss of their hard-earned money.

YouTubers are also alleged to have promoted online gambling investment plans through social media platforms. The notice warns that if the individuals fail to appear on the given date, it will be assumed that they have no defense or statement to present regarding the allegations.

This development shows growing concerns over online financial scams and the role of social media influencers in promoting risky investment schemes.

Ducky Bhai Trial

YouTuber Saad-ur-Rehman, aka Ducky Bhai, remaind in FIA custody for being part of multiple illegal betting platforms in Pakistan. He faces charges including promoting gambling, spamming, and other cybercrimes.

National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has blocked 46 gambling apps nationwide, including Aviator Game, 1xBet, Dafabet, and Bet365. Some platforms were also found mishandling personal data. NCCIA and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) have warned that using or promoting these apps could result in fines or imprisonment.

Officials are urging the public to avoid illegal apps and cautioning content creators to act responsibly, as the crackdown highlights growing concerns over online influencers promoting unlawful activities.